Rita E. Taylor N. CHARLESTON - Rita E. Taylor, 71, of North Charleston, SC, passed away August 14, 2020. She was born July 13, 1949, in Sandersville, GA, to the late William F. Taylor, Sr., and the late Barbara Braddock Taylor. Rita was predeceased by her older sister, Cecelia O'Quinn Green. She is survived by her brothers William F. Bubba Taylor (Denise), of Charleston, and Michael A. Taylor (Bonnie), of Crystal River, FL. She is also survived by her nephews Kevin A. O'Quinn (Holly and Hiott), Justin A. Taylor, and her nieces Michele and Ashley Taylor. Rita graduated from North Charleston High School in 1968, and then began a career in sales. She held management positions with Kirby Vacuums, W.T. Grant Company, and Circle K. She then embarked on a long standing career as a club owner in Charleston and N. Charleston with Club De;j Vu II. She managed the club for decades and impacted many lives with her loving and caring ways. There will be a private family ceremony. There will also be a Celebration of Life event to be held once these arrangements can be made. The family asks that instead of flowers, please make a donation in Rita's name to The Alzheimer's Association
