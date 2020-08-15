1/1
Rita E. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita E. Taylor N. CHARLESTON - Rita E. Taylor, 71, of North Charleston, SC, passed away August 14, 2020. She was born July 13, 1949, in Sandersville, GA, to the late William F. Taylor, Sr., and the late Barbara Braddock Taylor. Rita was predeceased by her older sister, Cecelia O'Quinn Green. She is survived by her brothers William F. Bubba Taylor (Denise), of Charleston, and Michael A. Taylor (Bonnie), of Crystal River, FL. She is also survived by her nephews Kevin A. O'Quinn (Holly and Hiott), Justin A. Taylor, and her nieces Michele and Ashley Taylor. Rita graduated from North Charleston High School in 1968, and then began a career in sales. She held management positions with Kirby Vacuums, W.T. Grant Company, and Circle K. She then embarked on a long standing career as a club owner in Charleston and N. Charleston with Club De;j Vu II. She managed the club for decades and impacted many lives with her loving and caring ways. There will be a private family ceremony. There will also be a Celebration of Life event to be held once these arrangements can be made. The family asks that instead of flowers, please make a donation in Rita's name to The Alzheimer's Association or We Are Family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved