Rita Willoughby Lindler N. CHARLESTON - Rita Willoughby Lindler, beloved wife of James T. Lindler, passed away at home on October 21, 2020. Rita was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend. Born in 1937 to Ivy and Sydney Willoughby, in Southeast London, Rita was a military bride who emigrated to the United States with her American husband. Rita was a proud daughter of England and naturalized U.S. citizen. Her elder brother, Sydney, died in infancy without knowing his sister. Her eldest daughter, Tracy Lindler, passed away in 2013. Rita is survived by her adoring husband of 62 years, James; her daughter, Vanessa Lindler; her granddaughter, Christina Leigh; and many dear family and friends. "In the midst of life, we are in death." Rita is missed by all who love her. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 7th at 7475 Peppermill Pkwy, North Charleston, SC 29418. Please contact the family if you plan to attend, due to social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
