1/
Rita Willoughby Lindler
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Willoughby Lindler N. CHARLESTON - Rita Willoughby Lindler, beloved wife of James T. Lindler, passed away at home on October 21, 2020. Rita was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend. Born in 1937 to Ivy and Sydney Willoughby, in Southeast London, Rita was a military bride who emigrated to the United States with her American husband. Rita was a proud daughter of England and naturalized U.S. citizen. Her elder brother, Sydney, died in infancy without knowing his sister. Her eldest daughter, Tracy Lindler, passed away in 2013. Rita is survived by her adoring husband of 62 years, James; her daughter, Vanessa Lindler; her granddaughter, Christina Leigh; and many dear family and friends. "In the midst of life, we are in death." Rita is missed by all who love her. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 7th at 7475 Peppermill Pkwy, North Charleston, SC 29418. Please contact the family if you plan to attend, due to social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, or St. Jude's Hospital. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved