Ritchie D. Polite

Ritchie D. Polite Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ritchie Dean Williams Polite are invited to attend her funeral services 11:00 am Saturday May 25, 2019 at Dorothy's Hollywood Chapel. Interment will follow in Stewart Acre Cemetery (Adams Run). She is survived by: her son, Clement A. Williams; nieces, Eartha Dean Williams Doctor (Esau), Ester Janette Williams Cummings (Nathaniel), and Emma Raye Williams; special cousin, Theolonda T. Williamson (Leviticus); other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL (843) 889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019
