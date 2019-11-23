Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robbin Black Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robbin Black Martin DANIEL ISLAND - Robbin Black Martin, 62, of Daniel Island, South Carolina, met her Savior November 21, 2019 at Wellmore Assisted Living on Daniel Island. She was born August 20, 1957 in Denver, Colorado. Robbin was preceded in death by her parents, Robert D. and Linda P. Black. Robbin is survived by her husband, Julius Martin, her daughter Laura H. Craig (Justin) , her son David Hawken (Lyndee), son Jonathon Martin (Lori) and daughter Janna Jones (Matt), brother Robert "Bob" Black, sister Becky Igel (John), and sister Barbara Buddenberg (John) and Aunt Bonnie Case (Russ) and 8 grandchildren. Robbin studied Interior Design at Southwest Missouri State University. Her interests included RV traveling, and travel blogging. She was an entrepreneur and health and wellness influencer. She was also formerly a real estate agent with Keller Williams. Robbin was an active member of the Seacoast Community Church. She is fondly remembered for her devotion to Jesus Christ and her love for family and friends. A celebration service will be held Tuesday, 3PM at Seacoast Community Church Chapel, 750 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464. Condolences may be sent to Julius Martin, 400 Bucksley Lane, Unit 309, Daniel Island, SC 29492. Julius will receive friends following the service in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Seacoast Community Church benevolence fund in memory of Robbin Martin. Visit our guestbook at



Robbin Black Martin DANIEL ISLAND - Robbin Black Martin, 62, of Daniel Island, South Carolina, met her Savior November 21, 2019 at Wellmore Assisted Living on Daniel Island. She was born August 20, 1957 in Denver, Colorado. Robbin was preceded in death by her parents, Robert D. and Linda P. Black. Robbin is survived by her husband, Julius Martin, her daughter Laura H. Craig (Justin) , her son David Hawken (Lyndee), son Jonathon Martin (Lori) and daughter Janna Jones (Matt), brother Robert "Bob" Black, sister Becky Igel (John), and sister Barbara Buddenberg (John) and Aunt Bonnie Case (Russ) and 8 grandchildren. Robbin studied Interior Design at Southwest Missouri State University. Her interests included RV traveling, and travel blogging. She was an entrepreneur and health and wellness influencer. She was also formerly a real estate agent with Keller Williams. Robbin was an active member of the Seacoast Community Church. She is fondly remembered for her devotion to Jesus Christ and her love for family and friends. A celebration service will be held Tuesday, 3PM at Seacoast Community Church Chapel, 750 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464. Condolences may be sent to Julius Martin, 400 Bucksley Lane, Unit 309, Daniel Island, SC 29492. Julius will receive friends following the service in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Seacoast Community Church benevolence fund in memory of Robbin Martin. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close