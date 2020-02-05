Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Campbell Obituary
Robert A. Campbell SUMMERVILLE - Robert A. Campbell passed away February 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his wife Connie Campbell, 5 children. Brooke, Zachary, Scott, David, and Sheri; and 4 grandchildren. Ryan, Kyle, Casey, and Collin. Robert was born in Cleveland Ohio on November 12th, 1939. Served in the Army in Germany. He was a district manager for Metropolitan Life in Ohio, Nevada, and South Carolina where he retired after 30 years. He was also a sales representative for State Farm and AIG. His pastime hobbies were playing cards, and pinochle euchre. A memorial service will be held February 9th, 2020 at KingsGrant Clubhouse at 222 Fairington Drive, at 2pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -