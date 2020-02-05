|
|
Robert A. Campbell SUMMERVILLE - Robert A. Campbell passed away February 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his wife Connie Campbell, 5 children. Brooke, Zachary, Scott, David, and Sheri; and 4 grandchildren. Ryan, Kyle, Casey, and Collin. Robert was born in Cleveland Ohio on November 12th, 1939. Served in the Army in Germany. He was a district manager for Metropolitan Life in Ohio, Nevada, and South Carolina where he retired after 30 years. He was also a sales representative for State Farm and AIG. His pastime hobbies were playing cards, and pinochle euchre. A memorial service will be held February 9th, 2020 at KingsGrant Clubhouse at 222 Fairington Drive, at 2pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020