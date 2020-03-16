|
|
Robert A. Pfaehler Mt. Pleasant - Robert Ashley Pfaehler, 90, widower of Geraldine Z. Workman Pfaehler entered into eternal rest on March 13, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Robert A. Pfaehler are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 1:00 and 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Robert was born in Charleston, SC, on March 18, 1929, a son of Edward Adolph and Annie Christine Myers Pfaehler. He grew up in Charleston and attended Murray High School and the University of South Carolina. Bobby worked at the Naval Shipyard as an engineer and traveled to many places in the US and abroad for work, including Guam, Scotland and Spain. He was an electrician by trade and also started a construction company, Faybro, Inc, with his brother, Ed. Together they built many homes in the Charleston area between 1960 and 1989. Robert was well known within his family and circle of friends as always having an appetite for desserts and made some of the best whipped cream cakes in Charleston. He was a fixture at every family gathering and often the center of conversation. Beginning in 1960, he was a lifetime member of the Charleston Elks Club Lodge #242, where he enjoyed dinner, socializing and watching his grandchildren play. After retiring he enjoyed camping with his wife and friends in Myrtle Beach and Georgia. He is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Z. Workman Pfaehler; brother, Edward; sisters: Lucille and Eulalie; oldest son, Robert Edward Pfaehler and his parents, Edward and Annie Pfaehler. He is survived by his son, Lindsey Pfaehler (Judith); son, Wesley Darrell Braxton,; 8 wonderful grandchildren and 4 amazing great-grandchildren. Robert passed in peace and comfort at Franke Home in Mount Pleasant, where he was known as "Uncle Bobby" to the staff and many friends he made or reunited with there. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Bobby's memory to Franke Employee Fund, 1885 Rifle Range Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or a . Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2020