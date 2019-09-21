Robert A. Stanley WADMALAW ISLAND - Robert A. Stanley of Wadmalaw Island, SC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday Sept 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a long illness. He leaves his wife, Judy Lovelady Stanley, 6 children, 7 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. He was a 22 year veteran of the USAF and 25 Years with USPO. As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or viewing. The family is asking that you respect his wishes. He will be missed but will live in our hearts forever. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019