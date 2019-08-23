Robert (Bob) Aldret Curran SAUTEE NACOOCHEE, GA - Robert (Bob) Aldret Curran, 87, of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia, passed away August 18th surrounded by his wife Caroline, children, and grandchildren. He was born in 1932 in Summerville, South Carolina. Bob attended the University of South Carolina on an NROTC scholarship, graduating in 1954 in civil engineering and later attending Harvard Business School. His Navy career included first years aboard a destroyer escort, then a change to Navy Civil Engineer Corps working with the Seabees, whom he so highly praised and respected. He retired as a Captain. His later career was in the commercial and industrial construction business in the South Carolina Lowcountry. He and Caroline retired to Northeast Georgia where he enjoyed his art, reading, and watching the Atlanta Braves. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Caroline Johnson Curran; daughter, Anne Forrest Curran Prim (Bob); son Robert Aldret Curran, Jr. (Susan); son Benjamin Douglas Curran (Stefanie); grandchildren Bess and Will Prim, and Nathan, Rebecca, and Margaret Curran; and nieces, nephews, friends and other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nacoochee Presbyterian Church 260 Highway 255 North Sautee-Nacoochee, GA 30571, the Sautee Nacoochee Center 283 GA-255, Sautee Nacoochee, GA 30571, or Hospice of North Georgia 743 Spring Street Gainesville, GA 30501. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019