Robert Alexander Loy Charleston - Robert Alexander "Bob" Loy, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Joan Jones Loy entered into eternal rest Monday, August 3, 2020. His private funeral service will be held at the graveside Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Bob was born on March 7, 1933 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, son of the late Robert Tillman Loy and Leona Feagan Loy. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University, and a pilot in the United States Navy. He was Vice President and Director of Human Resources at the South Carolina State Ports Authority and a member of Harbor View Presbyterian Church. Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan; two sons: Robert Loy, Jr. (Kimberly) of North Charleston, SC and John Loy of Summerville, SC and a daughter, Susan Loy Brown (Wesley) of Charleston, SC; eight grandchildren; Alexander Loy of Hanahan, Caroline Guthrie (Angus) of Charleston, Leah Norris of Ladson, Heather Loy of Hanahan, Matthew Loy of Summerville, Emily Mones (Cameron) of Charleston, Dylan Loy of Boone, North Carolina and Michael Brown of Tampa, Florida and seven great-grandchildren, Alexander, Lily, Dorothy, Aden, Penelope, Finley and Victoria. Bob will be remembered by his many friends as an avid golfer, a consummate cardplayer, a raconteur and a lifelong NC State Wolfpack fan. His children will miss his quick wit, his patience and his guidance. Bob lost his own father at a young age and without a role model somehow managed to mold himself into an ideal father. He was a generous supporter of several charities including Smile Train and Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Memorials in Bob's honor may be sent to Harbor View Presbyterian Church, 900 Harbor View Road, James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
