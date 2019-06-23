In Memory Of ROBERT ALLEN EDWARDS February 14, 1948 ~ June 24, 2014 If I could write a story it would be the best told about a loving husband and father who had a heart of gold. I could write a million pages but still not be able to say just how much we love and miss you everyday, because a million times we needed you, a million time we cried. If our love could have saved you, you never would have died. You never said you were leaving, you didn't say goodbye, but we shall see you again, somewhere beyond the sky. Daily missed by, your loving wife, Alifay, Daughters Patrice, Sonya, and Robyn Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019