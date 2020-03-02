Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Grooms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Grooms Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Allen Grooms Sr. Obituary
Robert Allen Grooms, Sr. KNIGHTSVILLE, SC - Robert "Bubba" Allen Grooms, Sr., 76, of Knightsville, SC, husband of Shirley Ann Craven Grooms, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Graveside Services will be Friday morning, March 6, 2020 at 11 o'clock in Faith Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the family, c/o Parks Funeral Home, PO Box 568, Summerville, SC 29484. Robert was born October 25, 1943 in Johns Island, SC, a son of the late Rodenburg Grooms, Sr. and Mable Lois Gregg Grooms. He was a Painter for Bob's Painting and loved fishing and watching movies. In addition to his wife, Shirley Grooms, Robert leaves behind his sons, Robert Grooms, Joe Grooms, Tony Grooms, and Harold Grooms; daughters, Angie Grooms, Cindy Dickens, Tangerine Grooms, and Christina Grooms; stepson, Frank Martin; brothers, Ransome Grooms and Red Grooms; sisters, Dolly Hicks, Candy Grooms, Bobby Varnadoe, and Patsy Bunch; nineteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents; and brothers and sisters, Billy Grooms, Helen Grooms, and Pete Grooms. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now