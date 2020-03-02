|
|
Robert Allen Grooms, Sr. KNIGHTSVILLE, SC - Robert "Bubba" Allen Grooms, Sr., 76, of Knightsville, SC, husband of Shirley Ann Craven Grooms, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Graveside Services will be Friday morning, March 6, 2020 at 11 o'clock in Faith Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the family, c/o Parks Funeral Home, PO Box 568, Summerville, SC 29484. Robert was born October 25, 1943 in Johns Island, SC, a son of the late Rodenburg Grooms, Sr. and Mable Lois Gregg Grooms. He was a Painter for Bob's Painting and loved fishing and watching movies. In addition to his wife, Shirley Grooms, Robert leaves behind his sons, Robert Grooms, Joe Grooms, Tony Grooms, and Harold Grooms; daughters, Angie Grooms, Cindy Dickens, Tangerine Grooms, and Christina Grooms; stepson, Frank Martin; brothers, Ransome Grooms and Red Grooms; sisters, Dolly Hicks, Candy Grooms, Bobby Varnadoe, and Patsy Bunch; nineteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents; and brothers and sisters, Billy Grooms, Helen Grooms, and Pete Grooms. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020