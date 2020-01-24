|
Robert Allen Strobel Summerville - Robert Allen Strobel, 88, of Summerville, husband of Grace E. Strobel, passed away, January 22, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Summerville Community Orchestra, www. summervilleorchestra.org/give/ Robert was born on February 25, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Ferd Henry and Marion J. Rihl Strobel. Robert attended Frankfort High School and then attended Drezel Institute and he served in the United States Navy for four years. Robert worked for thirty years at General Electric as a Manufacturing Engineer and then returned back to work as a consultant. He enjoyed wood working, traveling and camping. He enjoyed painting most of all. Survivors in addition to his wife Grace E. Strobel include: three children: Deborah L. Strobel of Columbus, IN, Robert Allen Strobel, Jr. (Victoria) of Summerville, SC and Donna S. Sult (Michael) of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren: Michelle C. Beltz of Summerville, SC, Jeffery R. Strobel of Maine, Victoria C. Clark of Summerville, SC and Cheryl S. Straight (Josh) of Charlestown, IN; three great- grandchildren: Arden M. Beltz of Summerville, SC, Lillian J. Straight of Charlestown, IN and Charlotte L. Straight of Charlestown, IN; three step-children: James A. Black of Smoaks, SC Benjamin D. Black ( Marlaine) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Anita J. Hanz(Jesse) of Leechburg, PA; five grandchildren: Savannah L. Black, Benjamin R. Black, Michael J. Black, Jacob L. Hanz and Jenny R. Hanz; one brother: Kenneth Strobel and two sisters: Marilyn Flanagan and Dorothy Michener. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 25, 2020