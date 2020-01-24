Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Strobel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Strobel


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Allen Strobel Obituary
Robert Allen Strobel Summerville - Robert Allen Strobel, 88, of Summerville, husband of Grace E. Strobel, passed away, January 22, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Summerville Community Orchestra, www. summervilleorchestra.org/give/ Robert was born on February 25, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Ferd Henry and Marion J. Rihl Strobel. Robert attended Frankfort High School and then attended Drezel Institute and he served in the United States Navy for four years. Robert worked for thirty years at General Electric as a Manufacturing Engineer and then returned back to work as a consultant. He enjoyed wood working, traveling and camping. He enjoyed painting most of all. Survivors in addition to his wife Grace E. Strobel include: three children: Deborah L. Strobel of Columbus, IN, Robert Allen Strobel, Jr. (Victoria) of Summerville, SC and Donna S. Sult (Michael) of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren: Michelle C. Beltz of Summerville, SC, Jeffery R. Strobel of Maine, Victoria C. Clark of Summerville, SC and Cheryl S. Straight (Josh) of Charlestown, IN; three great- grandchildren: Arden M. Beltz of Summerville, SC, Lillian J. Straight of Charlestown, IN and Charlotte L. Straight of Charlestown, IN; three step-children: James A. Black of Smoaks, SC Benjamin D. Black ( Marlaine) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Anita J. Hanz(Jesse) of Leechburg, PA; five grandchildren: Savannah L. Black, Benjamin R. Black, Michael J. Black, Jacob L. Hanz and Jenny R. Hanz; one brother: Kenneth Strobel and two sisters: Marilyn Flanagan and Dorothy Michener. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now