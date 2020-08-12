1/1
Robert Allen Wilkes
1970 - 2020
Robert Allen Wilkes BROOKLET, GA - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Allen Wilkes announce his passing after his long battle with lung cancer at 12:41 on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 49. He was born on August 16, 1970 in Weymouth, Massachusetts and will be lovingly remembered and missed by his sister, Charlene M. Ferrari, of Brooklet, Georgia, brother-in- law, Dr. Thomas J. Ferrari of Brooklet, Georgia, nephews, Austin D. Lundy of Sherwood, AR, Gabriel C. Lundy of Brooklet, GA, and many friends and family. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Allen Wilkes and Carol Ann Wilkes of Baxley, Georgia. He graduated from North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia in 1988 and received his bachelor's degree from Johnson and Wales University in Food and Beverage Management. Robert recently lived in Da Nang, Vietnam, where he owned and managed a successful restaurant, Carolinas. He's a previous native of Charleston, SC. He loved the peace and tranquility of the ocean and therefore, his immediate family and close friends will celebrate his life on his 50th birthday, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Sullivan's Island, SC. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
