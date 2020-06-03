Robert Anthony Hendricks
Robert Anthony Hendricks CHARLESTON - On Saturday June the 6th, we will be celebrating the life of Robert Anthony Hendricks. The closed casket viewing will be held from 1-2 and service will be held from 2-3 p.m. at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, located on 347 Folly Rd. The burial will follow at 3:00 at Holy Cross Cemetery on Fort Johnson Rd. All friends and family are welcome to join us in the celebration of his life. God Bless, The Tittle and Hendricks family Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
