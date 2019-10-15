Robert Arnold Slater Charleston - Robert Arnold Slater, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of 51 years to Shirley Ann Brannen Slater, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 13, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday in Stuhr's Downtown Chapel from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Robert was born October 8, 1942 in Saratoga Springs, New York, son of the late William Earl Slater and Mary DeLacy Slater. He was a retired Chief Petty Officer with the United States Navy and a retired Marine Electrician with Detyens Shipyard. He is survived by his spouse, Shirley Ann Slater; two daughters, Bobbie Lynn Patrick (Dale) and Tracy Marie Slater (David Plowden) all of Charleston; a brother, William Slater of Saratoga Springs, NY; and three grandchildren, Melissa, Caleb and Samantha. Memorials may be made to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 16, 2019