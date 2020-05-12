Robert Ashley Maguire
Robert Ashley Maguire, II JAMES ISLAND - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert Ashley Maguire II, Sunday, May 10th, 2020. Robert was born in Charleston on January 3, 1997. He was a native of James Island and attended James Island High School. Robert enjoyed fishing, music, and body-building. He enjoyed working with his hands and was a tradesman of many things. He was an avid Steelers fan, like his father. Robert leaves behind his partner, Caitlin Berry and baby Baylor. Robert is also survived by daughter, Addison Mae and her mother Hannah Smith, parents Melissa and David Morris, sister Alexandria Brondsema, husband DJ (Chase, Austin, & James), brothers Austin Maguire and Myles Morris, Grandparents Jimmie Creach, C. Robert Maguire and his wife Debbie, and Stephanie Benton. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father Robert Ashley Maguire, Sr., his grandmother Saudra Jean, grandfathers Mike Morris and Louis Benton. Services will be private and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

