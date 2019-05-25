Robert Bigelow Summerville - Robert George Bigelow, 94, of Summerville SC passed away May 21, 2019 at home with loving family. He was the husband of Marion L. Hall Bigelow, his loving wife of 71 years, married August 2, 1947. Born in Detroit Michigan May 5, 1925 to Kenneth and Florence Sullivan Bigelow, he proudly served in the US Navy from 1943 through 1945. Bob and his family moved to Summerville in 1952 and with his uncles, Ralph, Bill and Tom Sullivan began building an aluminum extrusion company. Bob is survived by his wife, Marion, three sons, Michael R. Bigelow (Sandra) of McCellanville, James Blake Bigelow of Summerville, Robert K. Bigelow (Richard) of Washington DC, two grandsons, William R. Bigelow (Desiree) of Charleston, John M. Bigelow, McClellanville, one great-granddaughter and many cousins in the Summerville and Michigan areas. He was predeceased by his parents, an infant sister, Dolores, and infant grandson, Andrew K. Bigelow. He was a member of St John Beloved Catholic Church since 1952. His family was all important to him. Bob enjoyed golf with friends at George Miler Country Club and loved spending time in the NC mountains. Also, he was the last surviving member of 'Kramer's Pharmacy Coffee Group" which met five mornings a week for many years. Family and friends are invited to a gathering at Parks Funeral Home on May 28, 2019 between 5:00 and 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Summerville, P.O. Box 592, Summerville, SC 29484 or an SPCA rescue of choice. A private service and burial will take place at a later date. The family thanks the Amedisys Home Care and Hospice for their loving care. A memorial message may be sent care of the Parks Funeral Home website. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary