Robert Blair Corney II MT. PLEASANT - Robert Blair Corney II, was born in Manhattan, NY, on January 3, 1930. He died June 11, 2020, at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of Emily Marie Koningswald and Dewitt Clarence Corney. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Gordon Lane Curry, from the age of 11. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Perry Corney, and is survived by his brothers, Chester Lane Curry, living in Spain, and Col. John Kevin Corney. He met Agnes Marie Fitzpatrick in high school and they were married in Jackson Heights, NY, in October 1949. They had three sons: Robert Blair Corney III of Chestertown, MD; Michael Dewitt Corney of Seneca, SC; and, Steven John Corney of Isle of Palms, SC. They also had 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. For the last 15 years he lived in Snee Farm in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Bob worked in the brewing industry for 41 years with the F&M Schaefer Brewery in Brooklyn, NY, and the Miller Brewing Company in Milwaukee, WI. Bob has been interred at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, FL, next to Agnes, his wife of 54 years. Bob was a supporter of St. Jude Children Hospital and an account has been created to accept donations.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.