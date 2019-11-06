Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bruce Ostrom. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston , SC 29414 (843)-763-7664 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Bruce Ostrom Seabrook Island, SC - Robert Bruce Ostrom, 82, of Seabrook Island, South Carolina, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Robert was born February 28, 1937 in Seattle, Washington, son of the late Max Ostrom and Margaret Tompkins Ostrom. Following his graduation in 1959 from UCLA with a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering, Robert followed in his father's footsteps and joined Lockheed Martin in Southern California. Robert had a true passion for engineering and his work with Lockheed and while with the company he obtained additional master's degrees from UCLA. During his time with Lockheed, Robert worked on many public and confidential projects including the US Super Sonic Transport (SST) program. In 1992, Robert moved with Lockheed to Atlanta, Georgia where he met Gray Hardee Weddington, his devoted wife of almost 25 years, at a charity event. In Atlanta, Robert became an avid Atlanta Braves fan which he passionately followed until his passing. In 1999, Robert retired from Lockheed after forty (40) years of service and Robert and Gray moved to Seabrook Island. In retirement, Robert continued his love of tennis and his lifelong love of reading and would often read multiple books in a week. Robert's favorites were spy and espionage novels written by authors such as Clancy, Patterson, and Woods. In retirement, Robert's biggest joy came from spending time with his family, who loved him dearly. Robert is survived by his wife, Thelma Gray Hardee Ostrom of Seabrook Island, SC; two step-daughters, Gay (David) Maloney of Nashville, TN, and Laura (Edward) Matthews of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Anna Katherine Maloney, Matthew (Joyce) Maloney, Charlotte Matthews, Crosby Matthews, and Campton Matthews. A private memorial service for family and friends will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Parkinson's Unity Walk Team Nashville



