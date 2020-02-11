|
Robert Bruce Thibaudeau Charleston - Robert Bruce Thibaudeau, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Katharine Anne Thibaudeau, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 8, 2020. His funeral service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Beaufort National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday in the Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Robert was born December 15, 1942 in Buffalo, New York, son of the late John J. Thibaudeau and Jane Bolender Thibaudeau. He served in the USAF as a Fighter Pilot and then went on to work at Dupont where he retired as a Mechanical Engineer. Robert was a life member of American Legion Post 147, Fleet Reserve and the . He was also a member of James Island Yacht Club, the American Classic Boat Society, and a former member of the Jersey Speed Skiff Association. Robert attended the Church of the Nativity Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Katharine; six children: Bobby, Robin, Johna, Emily, Sarah and Kate; and seven grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 1601 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020