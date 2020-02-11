Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Interment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
1601 Boundary Street
Beaufort, SC
Robert Bruce Thibaudeau Obituary
Robert Bruce Thibaudeau Charleston - Robert Bruce Thibaudeau, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Katharine Anne Thibaudeau, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 8, 2020. His funeral service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Beaufort National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday in the Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Robert was born December 15, 1942 in Buffalo, New York, son of the late John J. Thibaudeau and Jane Bolender Thibaudeau. He served in the USAF as a Fighter Pilot and then went on to work at Dupont where he retired as a Mechanical Engineer. Robert was a life member of American Legion Post 147, Fleet Reserve and the . He was also a member of James Island Yacht Club, the American Classic Boat Society, and a former member of the Jersey Speed Skiff Association. Robert attended the Church of the Nativity Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Katharine; six children: Bobby, Robin, Johna, Emily, Sarah and Kate; and seven grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 1601 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020
