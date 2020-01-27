|
Robert Bruce Turnbull Mt. Pleasant - Robert Bruce Turnbull entered into eternal rest on January 22, 2020; he was 88. He was born in West Chester, PA, on January 19, 1932. The eldest son of the late Douglas Clayland Turnbull and the late Virginia Steuart Turnbull and grew up in Baltimore, Maryland. A graduate if The Gilman School, and he attended The Johns Hopkins University for 3 years before receiving an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, from which he graduated in 1957. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Infantry with a B.S. degree. On June 29th, he married Margaret Gene (Jerri) Jarrell of Baltimore. He, accompanied by his wife, reported for duty at Ft. Benning, GA, where he completed the Infantry Officer Basic Course followed by the successful completion of Airborne School and Army Ranger School. After 11 1/2 years of active duty, Bruce was medically retired from active duty in the rank of Major. From 1969 until 1994, Bruce worked as an Associate Director of Admissions at West Point. He and Jerri retired to Beaufort, SC, in 1994 and lived there until 2007 when they moved to Franke at Seaside Continuous Care Community in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Bruce was predeceased in death by his wife of 61 years, and his brother, Edwin (Elaine, also deceased). He is survived by his 3 children, Susan Generazio (Hoa), Barbara Rysdyke (Donald), Robert, Jr. (Michele); 6 grandchildren, Christopher Generazio (Jaclyn), Andrew Generazio (Darcey), Alaina Condon (Stephen), Victoria Generazio, Robert B. Turnbull III, Claire Turnbull and 4 great-grandchildren; his 3 siblings, Virginia Hecklinger (Roger, deceased), Douglas III (Cindi) and John II (Jane). Bruce was proud of his service to his country and to his communities in Beaufort and Mt. Pleasant, especially his years coaching and assisting in the development of lacrosse as a sport in Mt. Pleasant. He was a life-long participant in lacrosse, having played at Gilman, Johns Hopkins, and West Point. He once commented that his coaching contributions to lacrosse were a payback for all that the game had given him in his playing days. He enjoyed life, playing golf and croquet and coaching in his retirement. His years at West Point were never a job to Bruce, but rather a privilege and joy being able to work in such and environment and with such great people as he did. He will be interred at the Columbarium at West Point, along with his wife, at a future date. His funeral service will be held Friday Jan. 31, 2020. at 10 am at Rodenburg Chapel on the Franke At The Seaside Campus. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020