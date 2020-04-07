|
Robert Burns Johns Island - Mr. Robert Vernon Burns, Sr., 75, of Johns Island, SC entered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Robert was born on September 30, 1944, in Charleston, SC. He was the son of the late Walter M. Burns and Janie W. Burns. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Irene C. Burns; twelve children, Robert V. Burns, Jr. (Debra) of Jacksonville, Fl, Gabriel A. Burns (Angelica) of Summerville, SC, Danielle D. Burns- Walker (Gregory) of Pensacola, Fl, Michael P. Burns, Patience M. Burns, Joy S. Burns, Tabitha S. Burns, Syntyche A. Burns, Timothy S. Burns, Jonathan M. Burns, Artemas F. Burns, and Arleeta F. Burns; two sisters, Ann Burns Cooper (Cecil) of Raleigh, NC and Evonne Burns King of Goose Creek, SC; 11 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from 11am until 3pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC 29455. The Funeral Service will be held for the immediate family on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Burial: Beaufort National Cemetery. Arrangements of Comfort entrusted to Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2020