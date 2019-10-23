Dr. Robert C. "Bob" Good

Dr. Robert "Bob" C. Good Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Dr. Robert ("Bob") Campbell Good are invited to attend his "Service of Praise and Glory," and the Rite of Christian Burial at Christ Church (2304 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466) on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow immediately in the Christ Church Columbarium. A reception will be held at 1:00 PM at the Burgess Center at Franke at Seaside 1700 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Church (2304 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466) or to Franke at Seaside with memo "Burgess Dining Center" (1885 Rifle Range Rd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 attn Elliott Williams). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
