Robert C. Rybicki Summerville - Robert C. Rybicki born November 1, 1937 in the Bronx, NY and passed on October 5, 2020 in his home with his wife, Harriet by his side. With the support of Hospice of Charleston and Lesli Trainor. He is a graduate of Manhattan College. He relocated to CT to work at Sikorsky Aircraft. He holds seventeen patents with Sikorsky for the rotor hub on the Black Hawk helicopter. Before moving to Summerville with his wife, they lived in Cheshire, CT. They loved to travel the world and U.S. and enjoy the different cultures of people they met. He always looked forward to planning their next adventure. He was very active with tennis, golf and roller blading along the canal in Cheshire, CT. In his adopted home of Summerville, he enjoyed playing bocce with a very special group of people on Fridays. Bob is survived by his wife, Harriet. Children Tracy Paganelli (John) and son Ryan Jamie Rybicki (Amanda), granddaughter Avery and Theodore Rybicki (Riza), granddaughters Laya and Bria. Harriet's children and grandchildren, Kim Olsson (Ron), David Cappucci, Michele Bellina (Andy). Grandchildren Ashley & Zachary Olsson, Isabella Cappucci, Samantha and Drew Bellina. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 o'clock at St. John's the Beloved in Summerville. Interment will be at Mepkin Abbey. We would like everyone to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston