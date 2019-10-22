Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert Campbell "Bob" Good. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Christ Church 2304 N Hwy 17 , Mt Pleasant , SC View Map Send Flowers Interment Following Services Christ Church Columbarium Send Flowers Obituary





Dr. Robert "Bob" Campbell Good Mount Pleasant - Robert ("Bob") Campbell Good, PhD, 93, of Mount Pleasant, SC, husband of the late Loraine Sparling Good, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 surrounded by those who loved him. Bob was born on August 23, 1926 in Erwin, TN to Arthur and Nettie Kate Good. Along with his big sis' Ody, he was a first generation high school graduate. After high school he entered the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Like most of his generation, his college career was interrupted by service in the US Army for WWII. After completing his service, he resumed his education at UTK where he received a BA and MS in microbiology. He relocated to Chicago for his first job as a research bacteriologist at The Kendall Company. While in Chicago, he met his future wife Loraine, and, with her encouragement, he completed a PhD in microbiology from Northwestern University. After completion of his PhD, he worked as a research microbiologist at the International Mineral and Chemical Corporation after which he was a research associate at Christ Hospital Institute of Medical Research in Cincinnati, Ohio. From 1963-1969 he was an associate research bacteriologist at the National Center for Primate Biology at UCDavis after which he was project manager/director of Microbiology and Virology at Hazelton Laboratories America in Vienna, VA. He spent the last 25 years of his career at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia where he served as Chief of the Mycobacteriology Branch (1976-1995), Chief of the Respiratory and Special Pathogens Laboratory Branch (1982-1986), and Chief of the Respiratory Diseases Branch, Division of Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases, National Center for Infectious Diseases (1986-1993). He also served as adjunct faculty in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine. He was a Division Lecturer for the American Society of Microbiology in 1993 and received the 1997 Gardner Middlebrook Award from the European Society of Mycobacteriology for "outstanding contribution in the field of tuberculosis diagnostics, advancement or research." Bob was the ultimate gentleman, and more importantly he was a gentle man with a quick wit, kind heart, and playful sense of humor. He lived his life, even when faced with adversity, with grace and dignity that were an inspiration to many. He loved his family, friends, work, the Appalachian Mountains and the Tennessee Volunteers. He enjoyed dancing and a good bridge game (possibly too much in his college years!). He found pleasure tending his garden and was able to grow the largest geraniums in South Carolina. Music was an integral part of his life, and he enjoyed his classical music collection as well as live performances. As a teen, he saved money from his job as a soda jerk so that he could study piano. He also enjoyed singing (tenor) and was proud that he had played the euphonium in the Pride of the Southland Marching Band. He was often persuaded to play piano for singalongs with his wife and daughters. He was a faithful man and an active student of the Bible. He served on the vestry of Christ Church in Norcross, GA and actively participated in and led Bible studies. Bob loved and celebrated life, and all who knew him felt better for it. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife Loraine and is survived by daughters; Heather Gruber (Robert) of Fayetteville, NC and Holly Mitchell (John) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, grandchildren; Clay (Taylor) Gruber, Amanda Gruber, Rachel Mitchell and Joshua Mitchell. He is also survived by his big sister, Orene (Ody) Archer (Shakopee, MN), brother-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Bob's caregivers and all of the staff of Franke at Seaside, especially the Active Lifestyle dining staff. His life was enriched and eased by the kindness you shared with him. Bob requested "A service of Praise and Glory," and the Rite of Christian Burial will be at Christ Church (2304 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466) on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow immediately in the Christ Church Columbarium. A reception will be held at 1:00 PM at the Burgess Center at Franke at Seaside 1700 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Church (2304 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466) or to Franke at Seaside with memo "Burgess Dining Center" (1885 Rifle Range Rd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 attn Elliott Williams). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close