Robert Chaplin Sr. Obituary
Robert Chaplin, Sr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Robert Chaplin, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. A visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary; the family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mr. Chaplin is survived by his children, Ashley Gethers, Antione Green, Candace Chaplin, Robert Chaplin, Jr. and Andrew Chaplin; father, John H. Chaplin; siblings, Leon Burns, Carl (Jeanette) Chaplin, Cynthia (Michael) Pittman, Derrick Chaplin and Timothy Chaplin; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca B. Chaplin; sister, Karen L. Chaplin; and nephew, Bryan Q. Chaplin. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020
