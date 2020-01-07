|
|
Robert Clarke Ladson - Robert Clarke "RC", 89, of Ladson, widower of Mary Joan Clarke, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening on Saturday, December 21, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clarke are invited to attend his Memorial Service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st. North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service. RC was born in Newark, New Jersey, on December 1, 1930. He was the son of Robert and Katherine Scharf Clarke. RC honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was the owner and operator of RC & Sons Trucking in California before his retirement 1998. RC and his bride, Joan, of 62 years enjoyed many many years of travel together and eventually settled into retired life in South Carolina in 2006. He stayed active in bowling and enjoyed his Wednesday lunches at Ye Olde Fashioned. His quick quit and sense of humor was with him until the very end. RC is survived by his sons, Wayne Clarke (Renee), Scott Clarke (Dee) and Jeff Clarke (Lissa); his daughter in law, Leslie Clarke, Lynne Clarke; grandchildren, Ryan Clarke (Jill), Melissa Clarke (Paul), Jillian Nash (Adam), Cody Clarke (Savannah), Casey Clarke (Christina), Cory Clarke, Michael Clarke, Ziva Clarke and Grace Clarke. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Robby, Keegan, Sean, Owen, Finn, Tristan, Liam, Felicity, Winry and a new great-grandson due in January, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. RC was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Joan; his son, David; his brother, Kenneth Clarke; and his sisters, Jean Van Ness and Peggy Chromczak. The family would like to thank Ivory Pearson, Geri Hamilton, Sharrian and Jessica for their extraordinary care and compassion, as well as Vistelan Healthcare and Intrepid Hospice. Flowers will be accepted or memorial Donations may be made to The . Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020