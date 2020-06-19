Robert "Bob" Clayborn Cunningham Mt. Pleasant - Robert "Bob" Clayborn Cunningham, 86, of Mount Pleasant (formerly James Island), South Carolina, husband of Joan Severance Cunningham for over 59 years, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held for family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at Martin Luther Lutheran Church at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Bob (Poppy) was born August 30, 1933 in Sylva, North Carolina, son of the late Harry Clayborn Cunningham and the late Lucy Robinson Cunningham. He graduated from Dana High School and served in the United States Army. Bob was the owner of Palmetto Moving and Storage for many years. He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 2009 by the South Carolina Movers Association in recognition of his dedication to the South Carolina Movers Association and his unwavering commitment to the moving industry in South Carolina for 56 years. One of the most special things about Bob was his love for the Lord. He was a longtime active member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church and served in many capacities over the years from treasurer to choir and everything in between. He was truly one of a kind! He was the Lutheran Man of the Year for the Coastal District, a lifetime member of the Lutheran Men in Missions organization, and so much more. Bob was an active volunteer with Tri-County Family Ministries. He was truly a good and faithful servant to the Lord. Friends and family will always remember Poppy's sense of humor. No matter the situation, he always had a joke in his back pocket ready to make people laugh...no matter how appropriate or inappropriate at the time.'...Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21. Bob (Poppy) is survived by his wife, Joan Cunningham of James Island, SC; son, Robert "Clay" Cunningham, Jr. (Carla) of Mount, Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, (Mandy, Brooks, Anna, Brittan, Logan, Sarah, Jeffrey); and many great-grandchildren. Poppy was truly adored by all of his family and friends. He was preceded in death by daughter, Meredith 'Meri' Elizabeth Cunningham Miller and brother, Julian Cunningham. We cannot thank Nurse Margaret with Lutheran Hospice enough for her love and care for our family over the last few months. We were truly blessed to have such good care for our sweet Poppy. Memorials may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 1605 Harbor View Road, Charleston, SC, 29412 or Lutheran Hospice of Charleston, 1885 Rifle Range Road Suite 46, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464. (https://www.lutheranhomesscfoundation.org/ways-to-give) A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.