Robert Cochrane McCormick Mt. Pleasant - Robert Cochrane McCormick, 85, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Naomi Dunn McCormick, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. His memorial service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 in Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street at 2:00 pm. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Robert was born November 23, 1934 in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, son of the late Jay Gould McCormick and the late Elizabeth Cochrane McCormick. Robert graduated from Penn State University in 1956, member of AXE and married his beloved wife Naomi Kessel Dunn a year later, June 15, 1957. He worked for Allegheny Technologies as Vice President of Marketing in Pittsburgh, Pa and lived there for 35 years,then retired and moved to Hilton Head Island, SC were he was partner in Lighthouse Yacht Sales for 20 years, active in the Power Squadron, Hilton Head Symphony and Meals on Wheels. They moved to Daniel Island, SC in 2007 then South Bay in Mount Pleasant in 2018. During that time he volunteered for Hope House and SCORE. Known as Bob to his many friends, he enjoyed golf, sailing, cars, traveling and sports, especially Penn State football. The couple particularly enjoyed driving through the countryside of Scotland, France and Italy. Their favorite areas to sail were the British Virgin Islands and St. Barts. He is survived by his beloved wife Naomi, his three children, Patricia Morrison, William McCormick, and Suzanne McCormick and five grandsons Nicholas, Cameron, Dylan, Cole and Alex. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Self. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465, Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church "Hope House", 302 Hibben Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or to a charity of ones choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020