Robert Cochrane McCormick Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Robert Cochrane McCormick are invited to attend his memorial service on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street at 2:00 pm. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465, Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church "Hope House", 302 Hibben Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or to a charity of ones choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020