Robert Conyers, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - Robert Conyers, Sr., 64, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Terry Conyers, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Graveside Services and Interment will be private. Family and friends may view the services on The Palmetto Mortuary Facebook Business Page on Monday, June 22, 2020 beginning at 1:00 P.M. Viewing will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Mortuary from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. He is also survived by his children: Katrina Conyers (Gerald Mazyck), Robert Conyers, Jr. (Arkelia Mack), Maurice Conyers (Latoya White) and Paige Roper; grandchildren: Da'von Gillians, Jharell Mazyck, Kamari Conyers, Kane Conyers,London Conyers, Nylah Conyers, Akeem Conyers, Maurielle Conyers, Simone Conyers, Khloe Conyers, Maliah Conyers and Rodriguez Conyers; siblings: Sarah McPherson (Herman), Laverne Washington, Douglas Conyers (Michelle), Mary Ford (Tyrone), Barbara Lee (Malcolm), Sharon Brisbane (Shawn), Anthony Conyers (Ruby), Virginia Hines, Roberta Pinckney (Rev. Arthur), Lawrence J. Huger, Sallie Wise (Edward), Mary Perry (Arnold), Stacy Huger (Huger), Robert Lee Huger and Denise Mott (Tyron) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Robert L. Huger and Mrs. Louise Conyers; siblings: Jessie Huger, Lydia Huger, Cornelius Huger and Dewey Lee Huger. Family and friends may visit at: 1162 Venning Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to the National Kidney Foundation,(800)622-9010 or kidney.org. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.