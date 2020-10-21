Robert Curry AWENDAW - The relatives and friends of Mr. Robert Curry, those of his wife, the late Mrs. Susie Capers Curry, those of their children Josie (Henry), Talcum, Theresa (Kenneth) and Terrence (Michelle), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, goddaughters, nieces, nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grave side service to be held Friday October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Greater Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery 4174 Hwy. 17 North, Awendaw, SC29429. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhalisfuneralhome.com
