Robert D. Gatch III COTTAGEVILLE, SC - Robert D. Gatch lll, 74 of Cottageville, SC, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Colleton Memorial Hospital. Surviving are his children: Laura A. Jones and her husband, Bill; Robert D Gatch IV and his wife, Danielle; Travis D. Gatch and his wife, Jan. A sister, Diane Gleason and her husband, Russ, in Florida. 6 grandchildren: Chris, Madison, Hannah, Colby, Reba, Brandon. 2 great-grandchildren: Gracen and Ronan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gatch; his parents, Robert and Eitel Gatch; his granddaughter, Ashley and great-granddaughter, Addilynn. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to your local SPCA. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020