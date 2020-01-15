Home

Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services
Ladson, SC
Robert David Blakeslee Jr.


1953 - 2020
Robert David Blakeslee Jr. Obituary
Robert David Blakeslee, Jr. SUMMERVILLE - Robert David Blakeslee, Jr. died January 1, 2020 at Trident Medical Center, N. Charleston, with his loved ones by his side. Born May 21, 1953 in Springfield, MA to the late Robert D. Blakeslee, Sr. and the late Carol J. (Hucks) Libiszewski, where he spent his childhood. Moving in 1967 to Belchertown, MA where he graduated from Belchertown HS. He relocated to Summerville in 1991. David will be dearly missed by his sister, Janice C. (Mark) Neely and his niece Anna F. Neely, all of Belchertown, MA and his brother Alan C. Libiszewski. Also surviving him are his aunts, Jo Nell Smith and Vera D'Amato and his uncle Robert W. (Freda) Hucks, all of Summerville. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2PM at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services, Ladson. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
