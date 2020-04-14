|
Rev. Robert Deas, Sr. Charleston - Rev. Robert Deas, Sr., 86, transitioned on Monday, April 13, 2020 from his residence to his eternal home. He is Pastor Emeritus of Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He was the husband of the late Mrs. Janie Gilliard Deas; beloved father of Marilyn Lanier (Leander), Robert Deas, Jr. (Pamela), Ezekiel "Clyde" Deas (Wanda), Jerome Deas (Portia), Carolyn D. Blake, Jacqueline Washington, Yolanda Mack (John), William "Tony" Gilliard (the late Nona), and Ira Deas (Carla).
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 15, 2020