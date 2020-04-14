Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-0268
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Deas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Robert Deas Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Robert Deas Sr. Obituary
Rev. Robert Deas, Sr. Charleston - Rev. Robert Deas, Sr., 86, transitioned on Monday, April 13, 2020 from his residence to his eternal home. He is Pastor Emeritus of Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He was the husband of the late Mrs. Janie Gilliard Deas; beloved father of Marilyn Lanier (Leander), Robert Deas, Jr. (Pamela), Ezekiel "Clyde" Deas (Wanda), Jerome Deas (Portia), Carolyn D. Blake, Jacqueline Washington, Yolanda Mack (John), William "Tony" Gilliard (the late Nona), and Ira Deas (Carla). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -