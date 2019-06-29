|
Robert Dorner Charleston - Dr. Robert Fred Dorner, of Rochelle Park, New Jersey, born on September 1, 1943, passed away at age 75 on June 27, 2019, in Charleston, South Carolina. He earned his Ed.D., New York University: M.A., Montclair State College; B.S., Trenton State College in Industrial Engineering (1965). He thrived sharing what he knew with his students, friends, and family as a Professor and Deputy Chair at Montclair State University. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Welling Dorner, his son, Robert Norris (Crystal Seabrook) Dorner; daughters, Wendy Dorner (Rich) Purcell and Meridith Dorner (Doug) Rafeld; sisters, Susan Accardo and Lynn (Walter) Penkalski; grandchildren Adam, Ella Marjorie and Grayson; many nieces and nephews as well as ex-wives Sharon Dorner Andelora & Cathy Norris Bush; the mothers of his children. He also leaves behind his greatly loved dogs, Scout, Tink, and Mac. Ed.D., New York University; M.A., Montclair State College; B.S., Trenton State College. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019