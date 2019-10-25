Robert Duane MacDonald GOOSE CREEK - Robert Duane MacDonald, 85, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born on December 23, 1933 in Fargo, North Dakota, son of the late Murdo MacDonald and the late Irene Lillico. He served in the United States Navy and retired as Senior Chief after 23 years. He also retired as a welding instructor at Cainhoy Vocational Center. He enjoyed camping, traveling and reading. Surviving are his wife, Jane M. MacDonald of Goose Creek, SC; three sons, Robert "Bob" Faas (Barbara) of Goose Creek, SC; William "Bill" Faas (Yolanda) of Portsmouth, VA; and Larry MacDonald of Goose Creek, SC; a daughter, Debbie Habiniak of Rensselaer, NY; 12 grandchildren and 11+ great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation and Burial of Ladson, SC. A memorial service will be held at Midway Baptist Church in Goose Creek on Sunday, November 3, 2019. A meet and greet will be held from 3:30-4. Service will begin at 4 pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019