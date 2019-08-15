Robert Dwight Moseley

  • "Lifting you up in prayer, and asking God to bless you in..."
  • "My deepest sympathies to you, Joyce, in your loss of..."
    - Debbie Shrum
  • "Thinking of you Joyce. Keeping you in my prayers. I will..."
    - Linda Brown
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of Dwight's passing. We worked..."
    - Pamela Lunney
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
29406
(843)-572-2339
Robert Dwight Moseley Summerville - Robert Dwight Moseley, 76, of Summerville, SC, husband of Joyce Pauketat Moseley, entered into eternal rest Thursday, August 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11 am in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private family interment will take place in Mepkin Abbey at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019
Funeral Home Details
North Charleston, SC   (843) 5722339
