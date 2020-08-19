1/1
Robert E. Blackmon
1929 - 2020
Robert E. Blackmon SUMTER, SC - Robert E. Blackmon, 90, husband of the late Barbara Westberry Blackmon, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the home of his daughter. Born September 25, 1929 in Randolph, AL, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Blackmon and the late Ruby Helen Madaris Blackmon. He was a member of Northside Memorial Baptist Church. Mr. Blackmon retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service and was a Korean War veteran. He also retired from Independent Life Insurance Company. Survivors include three children, Annette Blackmon Adams and Lee Blackmon (Celeste), all of Sumter, and Robbie "Mel" Blackmon (Lynn) of Hanahan; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer R. Flowers; and a brother, James Donald Blackmon. A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Holley and the Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside and other times at the home of Lee and Celeste Blackmon. Memorials may be made to Northside Memorial Baptist Church, 1004 N. Main St., Sumter, SC 29153. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Covenant Place Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Facility for their kind and loving care of Mr. Blackmon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family request that those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
