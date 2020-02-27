|
Robert Edward May Summerville - Robert E. "Bob" May, 97, World War II Veteran, passed away on February 27, 2020 in Summerville, SC. Bob was born January 27, 1923 to the late Lawrence J. and Teresa (Fethersten) May in Indianapolis, IN. He attended Short Ridge HS, where he met his future wife, Betty Jane Bridges. They were married October 15, 1942, just 3 days before he entered the US Army Air Corps (USAAF). Bob flew on 30 bombing missions over Europe throughout the summer and fall of 1944 with the first 3 missions occurring on D-Day. A proud member of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, Bob is the last crew member of the B-24 "Snotty Dotty" to slip the surly bonds of earth and touch the face of God. After the war, Bob returned to Indianapolis to work as the service manager of a local car dealership. In 1956, he was hired as sales representative for Library Bureau, a division of Sperry Univac. Over the next 25 years, he rose to become first director of marketing, then President of the company. In 1976, he led the effort to be the first ESOT company when the employees bought Library Bureau from Sperry. In 1979, Bob and Betty moved to Summerville to open Library Equipment/Space Design. He retired in 1992. He was a founding member of St. Theresa Catholic Church and a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. Bob was devoted to God, his family, and country. He never met a stranger and knew how to hold a party glass; he was also a lifelong fan of motor sports. Bob was an avid woodworker, antique restorer and loved to travel. Bob is preceded in death by wife, Betty Jane, after 55 years of marriage. He is also preceded by brothers William J. May and James L. May and sister Beverly Ann Abel. Surviving Bob is his current wife of 21 years, Yvonne G. Bamert May; son Robert S. May (Cherie); daughters Diane Henderson (Dennis), Cynthia Jackson (Robert) and brother Thomas J. May (Anne) of Columbus, OH; step-children: Betsy Dalton (James), Bonnie Johannemann (John) Carrie Howland (Paul) Joseph Bamert III (Kerrie) Paul Bamert (Melanie); 6 grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Saturday, February 29, 11am at 11001 Dorchester Rd Summerville SC. Visitation will be held in the Church at 10 am the same morning. Burial will be a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Assoc at or St. Theresa Building Fund, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Rest in Peace, Bob/Dad/Popeye/ Bobster. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020