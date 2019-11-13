Robert Eugene Dennis, Jr. CHARLESTON - Robert Eugene Dennis, Jr., of Charleston, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road at 10:00 a.m. Robert was born on February 14, 1964 in Brockton, Massachusetts, son of the late Robert Eugene Dennis, Sr., and Sylvia Gulliani Dennis. He received his degree in master mechanics and worked in auto repair as well as at several auto parts stores selling parts. Robert enjoyed riding his Harley and doing charity rides. Robert is survived by his wife, Judith Avinger-Dennis; two step-sons, Eric S. Clark and William M. Clark all of Charleston, SC; two granddaughters, Charlotte and Zoe Clark of Bedford NH; three brothers and a sister, Eugene E. Dennis of Charleston, SC; Daniel P. Dennis (Nicole) of Kingman, AZ, Kara A. Horton (Sean) of Ladson, SC and John M. Dennis (Jenine) of Summerville, SC; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, Inc. 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019