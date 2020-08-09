Robert Eugene Green Mt. Pleasant - Robert Eugene Green, 72, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Sarah Mitchum Green entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 8, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held in Apple Old Field Cemetery, Half Way Creek Road on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 2151 Gulf Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC from 6 - 8 PM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Robert was born August 27, 1947 in Batesville, Indiana, son of James Earl Green and June Bare Green. He was an Army Veteran. He was a Purchasing Manager for Metal Trades Inc in Hollywood, SC. Robert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Green; brother, Thomas Evert (Janet) of Indiana; daughters, Jennifer Coleman (Lon), Kimberly Noll, (David), Roberta Craven, Patricia Jourdan, and Audrey Cole (Roger); sons, Paul Mitchum(Leah), and Alex Harley (Laura); 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
