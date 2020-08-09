1/1
Robert Eugene Green
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Eugene Green Mt. Pleasant - Robert Eugene Green, 72, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Sarah Mitchum Green entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 8, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held in Apple Old Field Cemetery, Half Way Creek Road on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 2151 Gulf Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC from 6 - 8 PM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Robert was born August 27, 1947 in Batesville, Indiana, son of James Earl Green and June Bare Green. He was an Army Veteran. He was a Purchasing Manager for Metal Trades Inc in Hollywood, SC. Robert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Green; brother, Thomas Evert (Janet) of Indiana; daughters, Jennifer Coleman (Lon), Kimberly Noll, (David), Roberta Craven, Patricia Jourdan, and Audrey Cole (Roger); sons, Paul Mitchum(Leah), and Alex Harley (Laura); 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Family Residence
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
03:00 PM
Apple Old Field Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved