Robert Evans CHARLESTON - Robert T. Evans, 81, of Charleston passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born, September 19, 1937 in Charleston to the late, Walter "Mack" and Ruby Bewer Evans. Robert was a graduate of Chicora High School and then went into and served in US Air Force. After the Air Force he came back to Charleston and worked as a Crane Operator in the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He enjoyed fishing and being Captain of his Charter Boat. Surviving is a cousin, Donna Sumner, of James Island, and his friend of 72 years, Charles (Pat) Bozard, of Johns Island. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2PM at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors, 7113 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019