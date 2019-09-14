Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eyer Mayer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Eyer Mayer SUMMERVILLE - ROBERT EYER MAYER, 102, of Summerville, SC received his last set of orders on 30 August 2019. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, on 2 June 1917 to Harry and Elizabeth Mayer, Bob entered the Army Air Corps in 1936. Bob met and married his wife, Margaret Grasty, while stationed at Bolling Field in Washington DC. With the outbreak of WWII, Bob was commissioned as a 2ndLieutenant and stationed at Mitchel Field in New York where his son, Ronald was born. During World War II, Bob spent a year in France and Germany as an inspector of Air Force units. Returning from the war, Bob and his family moved to Richmond, VA where he helped establish the Virginia Air National Guard. Later, they were stationed in Georgia and Kentucky and then in 1951 the family moved overseas to Laon Air Force Base, France. In 1954 they moved to Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany where Bob worked on the Hdq.12thAF staff. In 1955, the family returned to the United States where he was assigned to McConnell AFB in Wichita, KS. Bob retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1958. After retirement, the family moved to Gambrills, MD where Bob worked for Martin Aircraft Co. In 1963 Bob and Margaret moved to Waco, TX and he worked for the General Dynamics Aircraft Co. supervising B-58 aircraft maintenance personnel. In 1988 they moved to Ocala, Florida to be near Margaret's twin sister and her husband, Marguerite and Kermit Elyard. While there, they enjoyed golf, flying, boating, and travel. Both were active in the Methodist Church. In 2011 they moved into The Marque, a 55 and over facility in Gainesville, VA to be near their son, Ron and his wife Pat. This move allowed them to see their grandchildren and great-grandchildren more often. When Ron and his wife moved to Summerville in 2016, Bob and Margaret moved in with them until they moved into the assisted living community, The Blake in Dec 2017. Two months after celebrating his 102nd birthday, Bob succumbed to heart failure. Bob is survived by his wife of 77 years, Margaret, his son, Ronald Mayer and his wife Pat of Summerville SC, his grandson Rob Mayer of New York City, his granddaughter Kelley White and her husband Curtis of Charleston SC, and their great-grandaughters, Mallie and Macie White who they adore. Visit our guestbook at



