Robert "Bob" F. Byrd Ravenel, SC - Robert "Bob" F. Byrd, 86, of Ravenel, South Carolina, widower of Mary Jean Giddens Byrd entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 6, 2019. Bob was born February 2, 1933 in Lakeland, Florida, son of the late Oscar Byrd and Velma Watson Byrd. He is also preceded in death by his step-father, Bryce Watson who was his children's grandfather. In his youth, Bob farmed, worked as a mechanic, broke wild horses and served in the Florida National Guard as Captain. In 1965 he opened the Charleston office of Ford Motor Credit Company here in Charleston and retired as Branch Manager In 1993. His most important job however was being the caretaker of his wife for many years. She suffered from Alzheimer's and Bob alone took charge of her care. Bob is survived by his son, Robert "Rob" Alan Byrd and his wife, Marietta of Ravenel, SC and daughter, Lynn Byrd McClure and her husband, Stuart of Spartanburg, SC. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Bob and Jean were adopted grandparents for many even though they had none of their own. As parents, he and his wife Jean welcomed his children's friends into his home thereby forging lasting relationships with them as well. He was loved by any and all who met him and will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



