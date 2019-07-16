Robert "Bob" F. Byrd Ravenel, SC - The Celebration of Life Service for Robert "Bob" F. Byrd will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 17, 2019