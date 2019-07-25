Robert Fetz N. Charleston - Robert Henry Fetz, 83, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Loraine Evelyn Jachens Fetz died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and his burial will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Robert was born July 9, 1936 in Jersey City, New Jersey, son of the late Henry Fetz and Louise Lorick. He was a Manager of Sales in the fastening industry. He was a veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his children; Peter (Sarah) Fetz of Vernon, NJ; Elizabeth Fetz of Berwick ME; Larry (Allyson) Lowe of Palm Coast, FL; Jean Lowe Parks of North Charleston, SC; Scott Lowe of Hollywood, SC; Allen Lowe of Harleyville, SC; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and one sister, Barbara Sage of CT. He was pre-deceased by his parents, wife and two sons. Memorials may be made in his name to Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Suite 209B, Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019