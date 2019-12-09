|
Robert Francis Obre Ladson - Robert Francis Obre, 77, of Ladson, husband of Sandra Polhemus Obre, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 ,at Summerville Medical Center. Robert was born on April 14, 1942, in Red Bank, NJ, son of the late George William and Marguirite Lyons Obre. He graduated from Red Bank Catholic School in Red Bank, NJ. He received his Electrical Engineering degree from Newark College of Engineering. Robert was a member of Charleston Radio Control Club. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Sandra. Survivors in addition to his wife, Sandra of 48 years are, daughter, Tara Frost (Jack) of Summerville.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 10, 2019