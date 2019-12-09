Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Robert Francis Obre Obituary
Robert Francis Obre Ladson - Robert Francis Obre, 77, of Ladson, husband of Sandra Polhemus Obre, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 ,at Summerville Medical Center. Robert was born on April 14, 1942, in Red Bank, NJ, son of the late George William and Marguirite Lyons Obre. He graduated from Red Bank Catholic School in Red Bank, NJ. He received his Electrical Engineering degree from Newark College of Engineering. Robert was a member of Charleston Radio Control Club. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Sandra. Survivors in addition to his wife, Sandra of 48 years are, daughter, Tara Frost (Jack) of Summerville. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 10, 2019
