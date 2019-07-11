Robert G. Currin, III COLBERT, GA - Robert G. Currin, III, died on the evening of July 5, 2019, in Colbert, GA. Born May 11, 1979, he was the son of Robert G. Currin, Jr. and Sarah R. Currin of Edisto Island. He is survived by his wife, Hayley H. Currin, and a step-daughter, Olivia Platt, both of Athens, GA, his sister Cooper C. Hudson and her husband, Gregg, his niece Currin R. Hudson, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Church, Edisto Island, SC, followed by committal in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Christian Medical & Dental Fellowship, PO Box 81135, Charleston, SC 29416 or to a charity of one's choosing. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019