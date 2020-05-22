Robert Garrett
1935 - 2020
Robert Garrett Summerville - Robert Lee Garrett, 85, of Summerville, SC, former owner and operator of Garrett Construction, died Thursday morning at his residence. His funeral will be 2:00 PM Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020 in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the hour of service on Sunday. Mr. Garrett was born April 1, 1935 in Cross, SC, a son of Clarence Lemuel Garrett and Leitha Chance Garrett. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the Beacon Free Will Baptist Church in Lincolnville. Mr. Garrett enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid wrestling fan, but most of all, he loved caring for his chickens and drinking Pepsi Cola's. He was the widower of Delores Burbage Garrett.Surviving are, 2 daughters, Angela L. Ramsey and her husband, Thomas, and Stephanie R. Willis and her husband, Louis, all of Summerville; three brothers, Lewis Garrett of Moncks Corner, Hilly Garrett and his wife, Linda, of Summerville, and Frank Garrett and his wife, Geraldine, of Macedonia; six grandchildren, Nicole Ramsey, Ashley Ramsey, Robert Willis, Jacob Ramsey, Jason Willis, and Tamara Dubis; and three great grandchildren, Noah Ramsey, Kayleigh Dubis, and Tristan Dubis. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
